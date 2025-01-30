Earth may get an unwelcome visit in the next 7 years if NASA's predictions are correct.

A new reported has revealed a 196-foot asteroid is on its way.

What Is Known About The Asteroid So Far?

The asteroid is newly discovered, but astronomers seem to have a pretty good idea of what is headed for us.

Space.com is reporting the asteroid, known as 2024 YR4, is currently 27 million miles away. That puts the asteroid on track to potentially collide with Earth in December 2032.

"The asteroid is rated three on the Torino risk scale, which indicates a close encounter that warrants close attention from astronomers and an over 1% chance of impact," the website reports.

The Torino risk scale is used to determine the threat of asteroids.

How Likely Is It The Asteroid Will Collide With Earth?

If this sounds like something that would never happen, you'd be right... Well, almost.

IFLScience.com says the 2024 YR4 is rated a level 3 on the Torino risk scale when most asteroids discovered site at a level 0 due to the absence of threat to Earth.

This one is different. For now, the asteroid is believed to have a 1-in-83 chance of coming in contact. IFLScience.com is reporting 2024 YR4 is predicted to "pass Earth at a minimum distance of 0.00001 Astronomical Units."

"That's about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles), which in astronomical terms is very close indeed, and closer to Earth than many satellites."

What Would Happen If The Asteroid Collides With Earth?

While the chance of the asteroid smacking into Earth is small, there is still a chance.

Astronomers know the asteroid's size and how quickly it is traveling. This allows them to determine what, if any, potential impact the collision would make.

"These types of asteroids are often called 'city killers,'" TheWeatherNetwork.com says.

An impact made in 2013 created an "air-burst explosion" that shattered windows. The website predicts the impact of the 2024 YR4 "would be 15-20 times more powerful."

Stunning Images Of Super Blue Moon Over California A super blue moon, the combination of a supermoon and a blue moon, is visible over parts of the U.S. According to NASA, we won't see another one until at least 2037. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll