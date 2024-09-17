Zakk Wylde Announces Zakk Sabbath, Zoso and Iron Maidens Tour
Zakk Wylde will launch a tour later this year with Zakk Sabbath, his Black Sabbath cover band featuring bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson and drummer Joey Castillo. Zoso and the Iron Maidens will serve as supporting acts.
The trio's 2024-25 King of the Monstrous tour is set to begin on Dec. 1 in Phoenix, with dates scheduled through mid-January.
Additionally, Zakk Sabbath has finally released a digital version of their album Greatest Riffs. It includes songs from two of the band's albums, Vertigo (2020) and Doomed Forever Forever Doomed (2024).
A complete list of tour dates can be viewed below, plus the track listing for Greatest Riffs.
UCR recently caught up with Wylde, who spoke about the work he's doing with Zakk Sabbath.
"I remember playing keg parties and people's kitchens and basements, playing these songs when I was, like, 16 years old," he said. "And here I am, 57 years old, and I'm still playing them, and I'm still in people's basements and kitchens and backyard keg parties, but there's just a couple more people there.
"If you're a classical musician, you're pretty much gonna know something by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, like the big three. So if you're a rock musician — whether you're a guitarist, bassist, drummer, keyboardist, whatever it is — part of your education is Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple. You know a riff by one of those guys, just because it's your education. You learn how to play these songs."
Zakk Sabbath, 'Greatest Riffs' Track Listing
1. "The Wizard"
2. "N.I.B."
3. "Iron Man"
4. "Fairies Wear Boots"
5. "War Pigs"
6. "Sweet Leaf"
7. "Into the Void"
8. "Solitude"
Zakk Sabbath, Zoso and the Iron Maidens, King of the Monstours Dates
Dec. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Regency Ballroom
Dec. 2 - Ventura, CA @ The Majestic Ventura Theater
Dec. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 5 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Dec. 6 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Dec. 8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
Dec. 9 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
Dec. 10 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Dec. 12 - Austin, TX @ Emos
Dec. 13 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
Dec. 14 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
Dec. 15 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
Dec. 17 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
Dec. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
Dec. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian Room
Dec. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
Dec. 28 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
Dec. 29 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
Dec. 30 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live
Dec. 31 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
Jan. 2 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jan. 3 - Providence, RI @ The Strand
Jan. 4 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Jan. 5 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo River Works
Jan. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Jan. 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Jan. 10 - East Moline, IN @ The Rust Belt
Jan. 11 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's
Jan. 12 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
