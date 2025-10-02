Yes kicked off the Fragile Tour 2025 last night (Wednesday, Oct. 2) in Wallingford, Connecticut, performing their 1971 prog classic in its entirety before an all-new video wall featuring artwork by long-time designer Roger Dean.

The tour-opening show began with a selection of other Yes favorites, including several songs they hadn't played since 2019: "Onward," "Madrigal," "Soon" and "Tempus Fugit." Yes last performed "Long Distance Runaround" back in 2016, according to Setlist.fm. They'd never played "Circles of Time" from 2023's Mirror to the Sky.

The encore also included their first-ever live version of a Beatles deep cut. See a complete set list, fan-shot and band-shared video, and a run-down of the rest of the tour dates and venues below.

Yes is led by stalwart guitarist Steve Howe. He joined in time for 1971's The Yes Album, which immediately preceded Fragile. The rest of the current Yes lineup includes keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist Jon Davison, bassist Billy Sherwood and drummer Jay Schellen.

"All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach," Howe said in an official statement. "After The Yes Album, so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was [former drummer] Bill [Bruford]'s great idea. It's fairly 'odd-ball,' but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success."

When Does Yes' 2025 Tour End?

Fragile became a multi-platinum smash, with signature songs like "Roundabout," "Long Distance Runaround" and "Heart of the Sunrise." "It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief," Howe added. "We'd crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog."

Yes' new tour continues through November. Tickets are on sale through the group's official website.

Dean's creative relationship dates back to his work on the cover of Fragile. Beyond the video wall, his work will also on display in the merch area at all of these shows. "The first time I watched the animations with the music was just incredible," Dean said in an official statement. "It’s wonderful that it was so much more powerful with both together."

Yes, Oct. 2, 2025 at Wallingford, Connecticut Set List

"Siberian Khatru"

"On the Silent Wings of Freedom"

"Onward"

"Madrigal"

"Wonderous Stories"

"Soon"

"Circles of Time"

"Tempus Fugit"

Fragile:

"Roundabout"

"Cans and Brahms"

"We Have Heaven"

"South Side of the Sky"

"Five Per Cent for Nothing"

"Long Distance Runaround"

"The Fish (Schindleria Praematurus)"

"Mood for a Day"

"Heart of the Sunrise"

Encore:

"The Word" (Beatles cover)

"Starship Trooper"

Yes, The Fragile Tour 2025, The Album Series

10/2 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/4 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/5 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

10/7 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

10/8-9 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

10/11 - York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 - Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn's Peak

10/14 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/16 - Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

10/18 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/19 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater

10/21 - The Villages, FL @ Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

10/22 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 - Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage

10/27 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

10/28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/31 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

11/1 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

11/3 - Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/6 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

11/7 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

11/11 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

11/13 - Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/14 - Alpine, CA @ Viejas Casino

11/16 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

