Winger briefly discussed retirement in 2025, but clearly changed their minds. The "Seventeen" hitmakers return to the U.S. for a show tonight in Illinois – with more on the way.

"So, we knew it was coming," Winger drummer Rod Morgenstein admitted earlier this year. "The last gig that we did, at the concert, instead of saying, 'This is the last show. You'll never see Winger again,' we said, 'Never say never. Circumstances change.'"

A complete list of Winger's upcoming dates, cities and venues is below, along with a preview of more than 80 of rock's biggest fall tours. For more information or tickets, head over to Winger's official website.

When Does Winger's New Tour Begin?

For a while, it appeared that Winger's Aug. 31, 2025, concert at the Rainbow Bar and Grill in West Hollywood, California, would be the last. Frontman Kip Winger expressed a desire to pursue other things, most notably a tandem solo career in classical music.

"Listen, we're not a huge band — we don't fly around in our own Learjet — so it tends to take a toll on you," he told White Line Fever TV. "And then, all of a sudden, all my personal goals just end up drifting away in an airport somewhere in Chicago."

Morgenstein admitted that age played a role in their decision to briefly step back, too. "So we've been talking about the end of the band for years," he said, noting that Kip Winger, guitarist Reb Beach and keyboardist Paul Taylor were in their 20s when the group started. Morgenstein was in his 30s.

Winger initially rose to fame with a pair of million-selling albums at the turn of the '80s. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Winger initially rose to fame with a pair of million-selling albums at the turn of the '80s. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images)

Both 1988's Winger and 1990's In the Heart of the Young became platinum albums, powered along by the hit singles like "Headed for a Heartbreak" and "Miles Away." "For a singer to sing in the stratosphere, it was no problem," Morgenstein added. "Well, when nearly 40 years later, all you're doing is detuning your guitars and basses a half-step, which is not very much, singing in those registers becomes an issue for every singer."

READ MORE: When Kip Winger Finally Got an Apology From Metallica

Then Winger played a warm-up festival date back in late April at Bangers Open Air in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Back then, tonight's show was the only other confirmed U.S. appearance. Winger has continued adding dates, including a upcoming Florida stop that also includes a guest appearance by Steelheart.

Winger's most recent album remains Seven, from 2023. More recently, Kip Winger released Symphony of the Returning Light and the violin concerto "In the Language of Flowers."

Preview Kip Winger’s ‘Symphony of the Returning Light’

Winger's 2026 U.S. Reunion Tour

8/27 – Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

8/29 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center *

9/25 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill **

10/25 – Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

*-with FireHouse

**-with Steelheart