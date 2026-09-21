William Shatner Says Heavy Metal ‘All Sounds Alike’ to Him

William Shatner revealed his solution to performing heavy metal as a relative newbie.

The Star Trek icon, 95, chose the genre as the focus for his 13th solo album, titled What the F is Heavy Metal? and currently under production.

“I began to discover what the f–k is heavy metal,” Shatner told Billboard ahead of his debut appearance with his band, the –uckers, at Chicago’s Riot Fest last night (Sept. 20).

The short show included covers of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” and Motorhead’s “Ace of Spades,” each delivered in the actor’s familliar spoken-word style.

READ MORE: When William Shatner Told 'Star Trek' Fans to ‘Get a Life’

“I’ve been preparing for two months now, on a scratch track on my phone, doing the entrances and exits, which is only visible to a trained musician,” he explained.

“Only by counting down do you know where to come in on heavy metal because it all sounds alike. Yesterday I had my first rehearsal with the –uckers; it’s working and it’s going to be fantastic.”

Watch William Shatner Perform ‘Enter Sandman’

Watch William Shatner Perform ‘Crazy Train’

Watch William Shatner Perform ‘Ace of Spades’

He continued: “I’m so enlivened. I’m so filled with passion. I’ve come to understand what heavy metal is – it’s an energy that permeates your body and lifts you up. Heavy metal is the rhythm of life. It’s overwhelming, especially if you’ve got earphones in. … I’m so excited about what I’m performing. It’s a real-life fervor happening for me.”

Shatner compared his concerns about performing live to the way an actor feels: “The actor’s nightmare is being naked and not remembering your lines. Well, I’m going to be dressed and I’ll have help with the lines in the equipment.

William Shatner Feared Being Laughed Off Stage with His Band

“But the other part of that nightmare is being laughed offstage. ‘Oh, what is he doing?’ I’m poised between being laughed off the stage and being lauded.”

But he said he was looking forward to delivering his interpretations of classic tracks. “For example, my interpretation of ‘Enter Sandman’ is it’s a child molester that has written these lyrics,” he said.

“I hope it works. It’s one of the most exciting performances that I’ve ever done. When you don’t do it the same way Metallica does it — imagine doing it like a nasty man who’s got this child in the closet in your head: ‘Touch my hand and we’re off to never-neverland.’”