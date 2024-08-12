Warrant Guitarist Bemoans Fans’ Indifference to New Music

Warrant guitarist Joey Allen wishes fans were more excited by the band’s newer material.

The rocker recently appeared on the On the Road to Rock With Clint Switzer podcast, where he discussed the reason Warrant doesn’t mix many new songs into their set.

“The thing is when you've got a catalog from way back when, and there's hits and everything, and everybody's used the first two records, if you play something completely new, people are like, ‘What's that?’” Allen explained. “And they're just looking at you like, ‘What's that?’”

While Allen said he enjoyed performing newer songs, such as tracks from Warrant's most recent album, 2017's Louder Harder Faster, he admitted it was disheartening to see fans' lack of excitement in the crowd.

“That's a hard pill to swallow,” the guitarist confessed. “It's a bitter pill to swallow, when you are onstage looking down [when fans don’t react to new music].”

Allen Prefers Warrant's 'Heavier Stuff'

Asked which songs from the band’s catalog he prefers to play, Allen was forthright.

“I like the heavier stuff,” the guitarist admitted. “I like ‘Sure Feels Good’ and ‘Uncle Tom's Cabin’ and ‘Rainmaker.’ I like the heavier stuff. Guitar-wise, it's a lot funner to play for me. And it's just stuff I really get into as a musician.”

“I'm not taking away from anything in the hits,” Allen continued. “I like that stuff as well. It's nice to have people just want to hear that and sing along. I mean, ‘Heaven,’ people sing along. It's crazy. Every night people sing that song. It blows my mind. I look out, I see people singing it. It's an amazing feeling. But for me, just playing-wise and being up there, the heavier stuff for sure.”

Warrant has extensive 2024 tour dates stretching through December. The trek includes a run of shows with Firehouse and Great White, as well as a handful of performances with Bret Michaels.