Vote for Rock’s Best Christmas Song: UCR’s Holiday Bracket

16 of the most beloved holiday songs are vying for your votes in our Best Rock Christmas Songs bracket.

The Kinks, the Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen and of course, both Paul McCartney and John Lennon are among the artists paired off into eight first-round battles below. Voting for round one ends Friday, Dec. 19 at 11:59PM EST, with round two kicking off the next morning. You can vote for your favorite Rock Christmas songs ever hour until then. Happy Holidays!

Watch Paul McCartney Perform 'Wonderful Christmastime'

Bing Crosby & David Bowie Perform 'Peace on Earth / Little Drummer Boy'

Hear Chuck Berry Perform 'Run Rudolph Run'

Watch the Kinks Perform 'Father Christmas'

Watch the Ramones Perform 'Merry Christmas'

Hear the Beach Boys Perform 'Little Saint Nick'

Hear Elvis Presley Perform 'Blue Christmas'

Watch Elton John Perform 'Step Into Christmas'

Hear Tom Petty Perform 'Christmas All Over Again'

Watch Pretenders Perform '2000 Miles'

Watch Wham! Perform 'Last Christmas'

Hear Eagles Perform 'Please Come Home for Christmas'

Hear Joni Mitchell Perform 'River'

Hear Dan Folgerberg Perform 'Same Old Lang Syne'

Watch Bruce Springsteen Perform 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town'

Hear John Lennon Perform 'Happy Xmas (War is Over)'