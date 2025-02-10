Plane Owned by Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Crashes in Scottsdale

A plane owned by Motley Crue's Vince Neil was involved in a crash that killed one passenger and left three - including Neil's longtime girlfriend - injured at Arizona's Scottsdale Airport Monday afternoon.

UPDATED 10:41PM EST: "Earlier today a private plane owned by Vince Neil was involved in a crash near Scottsdale, AZ," read a social media post by the band. "The pilot was tragically killed; the co-pilot and other passengers were taken to local hospitals. Vince was not on the plane. Vince's girlfriend and her friend suffered injuries, albeit not life threatening. While details are still emerging, our hearts go out to both the pilot who lost his life and the passengers who suffered injuries. Motley Crue will announce a way to help support the family of the deceased pilot - stand by for an announcement very soon."

Original story:

According to TMZ, the singer was not on the plane, but his longtime girlfriend Rain Hannah was and suffered five broken ribs during the crash. Motley Crue manager Allen Kovac says the band is already brainstorming ideas to help the victims' families.

"Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," an unnamed spokesperson told Derek Staahl of Phoenix's CBS 5 while confirming that the Motley Crue star did own the plane, "and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."



According to the New York Times, the plane owned by Neil veered off the runway after its landing gear failed, then crashed into a parked business jet on the tarmac, killing one person and leaving two others in critical condition. Another passenger was taken to the hospital in stable condition and one refused treatment.