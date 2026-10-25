Nikki Sixx said Motley Crue bandmate Vince Neil was determined to defy those who have criticized his live vocal performances in recent years, after recovering from his severe stroke.

The singer revealed in 2025 that the health event he suffered in late 2024 was actually the fourth. After having to rely on a wheelchair for movement, he underwent extensive physical therapy and regained the ability to walk. He later reported that he'd achieved 90-95 percent recovery.

Sixx was asked about Neil's health in an interview with USA Today, which focused on the band's upcoming residency in Las Vegas.

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"This was his fourth stroke, so his health is of most concern, as is the health of the band," Sixx said. Referring to their most recent tour, the bassist continued: "Vince doesn't want to pull any punches and we didn't want to do any songs that maybe were too much on him. But he was like, 'I'm in. I want to do "Red Hot." I love these songs.'

"He really came to work and was sounding good pre-production. But once we hit the stage, he really came alive. He just wanted to be the best he could be. He's taken a lot of bricks in the face over the years for his vocals live, and he doesn't like seeing that kind of stuff. So he really wanted to come in and not only prove to himself but to the fans that he's vocally totally capable."

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Motley Crue's Carnival of Sins at Sin City takes place over eight nights between March 19 and April 3 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Asked if the band still had anything to prove after 46 years, Sixx replied: "I think we only have stuff to prove to ourselves.

"If it means being completely simplistic and adolescent and bratty and that's what we want, then that's what we’ll do. If it means that we're going to try to write the next 'Stairway to Heaven,' then that's what we'll do."

He added: "It's kind of nice to just be standing here naked with everything coming out of my brain, everything that I'm seeing and everything that I'm reading. ... Let's just like roll with it.

"We weren't even supposed to make it a year. So the fact that we're looking down the barrel at 46 years almost makes me feel like I pulled some wool over someone's eyes."