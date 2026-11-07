Vince Neil’s Girlfriend Reportedly Arrested for Assaulting Singer

Vince Neil's longtime girlfriend Rain Hannah was reportedly arrested earlier this week for assaulting the singer.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ, the 65-year-old Motley Crue star was struck in the neck by a glass plate thrown by Hannah during an argument at their home in Williamson County, Tennessee.

After police responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Sunday, they reportedly decided that the 45-year-old Hannah was the primary aggressor and arrested her for misdemeanor domestic assault.

Neil also had his clothing torn and suffered cuts to his chest, and Hannah also allegedly destroyed several glass vases by throwing them during the argument. She claimed that Neil punched her in the face, but the officers "didn't see a visible injury to corroborate her claim."

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TMZ reports that Hannah was released the following day after posting a $5,000 bond. According to Hollywood Life, Hannah is a makeup artist and YouTube personality who has been dating Neil since 2011.

Neil has not commented publicly on the incident.

Motley Crue's Current Plans: Box Set and a Return to Las Vegas

Fresh off the success of their summer Return to the Carnival of Sins tour, Motley Crue will bring that show to Las Vegas for an eight-night residency that kicks off March 19.

The group recently released an expanded box set edition of their 1981 debut album Too Fast for Love.