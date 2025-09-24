Motley Crue’s Vince Neil Had 4 Strokes, Not 1

Vince Neil has revealed that the Christmas 2024 stroke which threatened to end his touring career was one of just four he's suffered in recent years.

In a new interview with SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, the Motley Crue singer recounted the immediate impact of his latest stroke: "I woke up and I couldn't get out of bed. I'm like, 'What's going on?' And my left leg wouldn't work, and my left arm wouldn't work. So I had to get help out of bed."

Helpfully, the aunt of Neil's girlfriend Rain was a nurse who was able to figure out what was going on based on their account of his afflictions. By that point, it was too late for medication to help with his symptoms. "They said that I had a blood clot in my left leg that [ran] up through my brain," the singer explained.

Neil then endured months of rehab, determined to return to the stage. "Slowly but surely, the sensation came back in my legs. And I had to learn to walk again. I went from a wheelchair to a walker to a cane to - I can walk now, but for five months it was just off and on, not knowing what's gonna happen."

Read More: Motley Crue Albums Ranked Worst to Best

During his recovery, Neil learned that he had actually suffered four strokes in recent years. "Two of them I didn't even know I had," he told Trunk. "One of them was a mini-stroke that happened and I just lost feeling in my hand. And that was it. And I got over that pretty quickly. But then this last one, it was a big one."

As for the other two incidents? "I can't remember any other time I felt weird or something," Neil states. "It must have happened and I got over it. I didn't even know it."

Admitting that he returned to his solo tour schedule a bit prematurely, Neil declares himself to be "95 percent good" at this moment, midway through Motley Crue's 10-show Las Vegas residency. "There's things that I can't do on stage still. It's hard to run back and forth on that stage. That stage is so huge. But I'm getting used to it."

Motley Crue will return to their Dolby Live residency Wednesday night, Sept. 24, with four more shows to follow on Sept. 26 and 27th, and then October 1st and 3rd.