Van Halen Live Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Let's be blunt: Van Halen hasn't released nearly enough live albums.

In fact they just might be the most popular band in rock history without an undeniably great live album that sums up their entire career.

Of course, that's a uniquely difficult challenge for a group that had two different eras of massive commercial success with (very) different singers.

The original David Lee Roth / Eddie Van Halen / Alex Van Halen / Michael Anthony lineup of Van Halen has somehow never released a live album.

Read More: Van Halen Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Although the second, Sammy Hagar-fronted version of the group released 1986's full-length concert movie Live Without a Net immediately after their first tour, they didn't release a "proper" live album - 1993's Live: Right Here, Right Now - for another seven years.

David Lee Roth's 2007 return to Van Halen - and a lineup that now featured Wolfgang Van Halen in place of Anthony - resulted in three very successful tours, during which the young bassist convinced the band to add long-lost gems such as "Drop Dead Legs" and "Light Up the Sky" to the set lists.

But nobody thought to professionally film or record any of those shows, meaning the first and so far only Roth-fronted live album is a "warts and all" release sourced from a mixing board tape.

But there's hope for the future. Van Halen's live discography has been growing rapidly in recent years. Between 2024 and 2026, three different live albums from the Hagar era have been unearthed, first as part of expanded editions of the 5150, Balance and For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge albums and then as stand-alone vinyl releases.

You can find our ranking of every live Van Halen album below: