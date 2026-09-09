Previously Unreleased 1974 Van Halen Demo Included With New Book

A limited-edition Alex Van Halen book will be packaged with a previously-unreleased 1974 Van Halen demo recording, its publishers announced.

The memoir, titled simply Van Halen, is accompanied by a 7-inch vinyl picture disc containing the track “Glitter,” which was laid down in 1974 with original bassist Mark Stone, who was soon to be replaced by Michael Anthony.

A total of 1,500 signed copies of the book will be on sale, in a clamshell box with the band’s classic logo in silver. It’s available for pre-order now.

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“Created exclusively for the Van Halen signed limited edition, the picture disc features artwork based on the band’s iconic 1984 tour design,” Genesis Publications said in a statement.

“‘Glitter’ [a bootleg of which can be heard below] captures Van Halen at the very beginning of their story. Released here for the first time, it will mark the earliest Van Halen recording ever to be officially released. The record will also feature a specially selected spoken-word recording from Alex Van Halen, drawn from the extensive new interviews conducted with Genesis for the book.

“Drawing on [his] private archives – opened for the first time for this project – the book traces the brothers’ extraordinary journey from their childhood and arrival in California from Holland, through backyard parties in Pasadena and the band’s formative years on the Sunset Strip, to their landmark 1978 debut album and the release and world tour of the chart-topping 1984.

Listen to a Bootleg of Van Halen’s ‘Glitter’ Demo

Alex Van Halen Book Comes With Bonus Souvenirs

“Across 312 pages, [the book] brings together a dynamic collection of iconic photography, rare and previously unseen images, correspondence, tour memorabilia, album artwork, press material, musical equipment and other archival material, offering a personally guided tour through the band’s legendary rise.”

Genesis added that the centerpiece is an “original manuscript” by the drummer, alongside “archival texts from Eddie Van Halen and contributions from fellow musicians, friends and artists inspired by the band.”

Bonus souvenirs include a key ring, replica guitar picks and postcards. The Collector edition – the only format remaining on sale – is priced at $525, with monthly payment plans available.