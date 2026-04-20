Win a Van Halen ‘5150’ Box Set

There's only one way to rock. But as Sammy Hagar and Van Halen proved when they joined forces for the 5150 album in 1986, there was a new way to rock.

Van Halen recorded 5150 at Eddie Van Halen's 5150 Studios in California beginning in late 1985. Released on March 24, 1986, the album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s first No. 1 release.

It quickly became one of the best-selling albums of Van Halen’s career, earning 6x Platinum certification in the U.S., and was followed by the extensive and highly successful 5150 tour. On stage, the new lineup focused on new material like “Love Walks In,” “Best Of Both Worlds,” and “Get Up,” while still delivering early VH favorites like “Panama” and “Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love.”

READ MORE: When Van Halen Started the Sammy Hagar Era

40 years later, Rhino Entertainment is celebrating those historic events with a 40th anniversary expanded edition of 5150, featuring rarities and previously unreleased live recordings. A larger box set includes a multitude of additional materials, including a Blu-ray of the band's famous Live Without a Net concert that was recorded during the tour.

We're giving you the chance to win copies of the expanded edition of 5150 and several grand prize winners will snag a copy of the box set.

For your chance to be one of our winners, simply enter your name, email and phone number into the entry form at the top of this page. You will be added to our daily newsletter mailing list. The contest ends April 28, 2026 at 11:59pm EST.