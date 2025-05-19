Trump Demands Investigation Into Bruce Springsteen and Bono Over Harris Performances

President Donald Trump is not yet finished sparring online with Bruce Springsteen.

On Monday, the president took to Truth Social to demand an investigation into Springsteen, Bono, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey, all of whom he accused of accepting campaign money to endorse and perform for 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"HOW MUCH DID KAMALA HARRIS PAY BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR HIS POOR PERFORMANCE DURING HER CAMPAIGN FOR PRESIDENT?" Trump wrote in all caps. "WHY DID HE ACCEPT THAT MONEY IF HE IS SUCH A FAN OF HERS? ISN'T THAT A MAJOR AND ILLEGAL CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION? WHAT ABOUT BEYONCE? ... AND HOW MUCH WENT TO OPRAH, AND BONO???

"I am going to call for a major investigation into this matter," he continued. "Candidates aren't allowed to pay for ENDORSEMENTS, which is what Kamala did, under the guise of paying for entertainment. In addition, this was a very expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds. IT'S NOT LEGAL! For these unpatriotic 'entertainers,' this was just a CORRUPT & UNLAWFUL way to capitalize on a broken system. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Winfrey previously rejected accusations that she personally accepted money from the Harris campaign, explaining to Variety last November that the $1 million spent by the campaign on September's "Unite for America" livestream rally went to Harpo Productions' production fees. Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, also squashed rumors that her daughter had accepted $10 million to speak at a Harris rally in her hometown of Houston last October, calling the reports "false information" and clarifying that "Beyonce did not receive a penny" for speaking at the rally.

How Did the Trump-Springsteen Feud Start?

The war of words between Springsteen and Trump began last Wednesday during Springsteen's tour kickoff in Manchester, England. The Boss slammed Trump's "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration" and called on "all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

Trump, in turn, responded to Springsteen on Friday via Truth Social, referring to him variously as "a dried up prune of a rocker" and a "pushy, obnoxious JERK." He added that Springsteen "ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare.' Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Pearl Jam Echoes Springsteen's Anti-Trump Sentiment at Pittsburgh Show

Springsteen wasn't the only rocker to denounce Trump from the stage this week. Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder also slammed the president during the band's Sunday show in Pittsburgh before covering Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World." The frontman praised Springsteen as a "hero" for pointing out that "residents are being removed off America's streets and being deported without due process" and that the United States is "abandoning our longtime allies around the globe and signing on with dictators," among other wrongs.

"I bring it up because [Trump's] response to all that ... had nothing to do with the issues," Vedder said. "All that we heard was personal attacks and threats that nobody else should even try to use their microphone or use their voice in public or they will be shut down. Now that is not allowed in this country that we call America. Am I right or am I wrong?"