Triumph is adding still more stops to their massive Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded Tour across North America. They've also moved one concert down the calendar.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with presale and general onsale ticketing information and an updated preview of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. Triumph's newly announced shows are in bold.

The reunited – and newly expanded – group just extended this tour back in August, with the next shows set to kick off in November and continuing into mid-December. They'd already piled on more dates earlier in the year after initially confirming plans for a reunion in December 2025.

When Does Triumph's Reunion Tour Begin Again?

Rik Emmett and Gil Moore co-founded Triumph with Mike Levine in the mid-'70s, but Levine has left the road to deal with health issues. Triumph's lineup now includes second drummer Brent Fitz, second guitarist Phil X (a Triumph alum) and bassist Todd Kerns. Derek Sharp has also replaced Phil X, as needed.

Fitz and Kerns were previously part of Slash's solo band. Phil X has been working with Bon Jovi. Their presence makes Triumph the "first six-man power trio of all time," as Moore quipped during an interview with UCR's Matt Wardlaw.

Triumph was co-founded by Rik Emmett, Gil Moore and Mike Levine in the mid-'70s. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Triumph was co-founded by Rik Emmett, Gil Moore and Mike Levine in the mid-'70s. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images)

In the meantime, a documentary crew is following along as the shows continue. New music has also been discussed, even as Triumph began officially releasing archival bootleg recordings.

"I can tell you there's going to be a documentary that's going to be released sometime in 2027, hopefully after this tour," Moore recently told UCR. "I think that'll be fun because it'll give fans a point of view of literally being in the band, backstage, catering, the bus, tuning the guitars – all the stuff that you don't get to see when you're in the audience."

READ MORE: See Where Triumph Ranks Among Canada’s Top Acts

Artist presale for the latest confirmed Triumph dates will be from 10AM local time on Tuesday (Oct. 13) through 10AM Wednesday (Oct. 14). Password is: RELOADED. General on sale follows on Thursday (October 15), beginning at 10AM local time. For more information or tickets, head over to Triumph's official website.

Before kicking off these dates, Triumph's original lineup hadn't played together since a pair of 2008 shows at the Sweden Rock Festival. They toured in support of 1992's Edge of Excess but with Phil X in place of Emmett, who left for a solo career in 1988.

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Triumph's Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded Tour Dates

(Newly confirmed dates in bold)

11/17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

11/21 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

11/24 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

11/25 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

11/27 - Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

11/28 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

11/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Events Center

12/2 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

12/5 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

12/6 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/8 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/12 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

12/18 - Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Community Center

12/19 - London, ON @ Canada Life Place

*-Moved from 12/1

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours - Updated! Here's a preview of more than 100 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Gil Moore of Triumph on the 'UCR Podcast'