Austin-based rock band Transit Method has shared their loving, revved-up cover of Sweet's "Set Me Free" in celebration of the song's 50th anniversary.

"Set Me Free" was the lead track on the British glam rock band's 1974 Sweet Fanny Adams album, which wasn't released in the United States despite reaching the Top 10 in several European countries.

“Most people know Sweet for ‘Ballroom Blitz’ and ‘Fox on the Run,’ but they don’t get enough credit as a killer hard rock band,” the band said of their cover. “When we listened to ‘Set Me Free’ as a group, all the elements of a classic Transit Method song instantly jumped out at us. This is proto-metal at its finest. The twin-lead guitars and operatic vocal harmonies were already there for the taking — all we had to do was quicken the tempo and inject some weird time signatures to make it our own.”

Transit Method are currently on tour in support of their critically acclaimed third album Othervoid, which came out in February. The group consists of guitarist / vocalist Matt LoCoco, drummer Mike LoCoco, guitarist / vocalist (and UCR writer) Bryan Rolli and bassist Charlie Anderson. "At its heart, Othervoid is simply a progressive rock record, in the sense that it always reaches beyond the obvious and isn’t afraid to go someplace unexpected," declared Decibel.

You can hear Transit Method's cover of "Set Me Free" and find out where they'll be performing live below.

Watch Transit Method Cover Sweet's 'Set Me Free'

Transit Method 2024 Tour Dates:

Aug. 29 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Sept. 6 - Denton, TX - Harvest House

Sept. 7 - Norman, OK - Opolis

Sept. 8 - Tulsa, OK - Soundpony

Sept. 10 - Wichita, KS - Kirby’s

Sept. 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Grand Royale

Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge

Sept. 13 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

Sept. 14 - Fort Collins, CO - Scrimshaw Tattoo