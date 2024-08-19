Since 1962, the Rolling Stones — featuring various lineups — have been revving up audiences around the world.

That might sound like a full-time job, and it is, but it's hardly stopped the band's members from embarking on solo projects over the years. The resulting songs have ranged from traditional North African music to collaborations with Beatles to jazz LPs, showcasing the versatility of the world's greatest rock 'n' roll band.

Below, we're taking a look at the Top 20 Rolling Stones Solo Songs, with selections from Brian Jones, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts, Mick Taylor, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger.

20. Brian Jones, "Your Eyes Are Like a Cup of Tea (Al Yunic Sharbouni Ate)"

From: Brian Jones Presents the Pipes of Pan at Joujouka (1971)

We realize that a song like "Your Eyes Are Like a Cup of Tea (Al Yunic Sharbouni Ate)" is, well, not everyone's cup of tea. But the album that it appeared on, 1971's Brian Jones Presents the Pipes of Pan at Joujouka is an exceptionally unique and culturally significant one. Jones traveled to the village of Jajouka in Morocco in July of 1968, recorded the Master Musicians of Joujouka and made an entire LP out of it, which helped to bring national attention to traditional North African music.

19. Mick Jagger, "Shoot off Your Mouth"

From: Primitive Cool (1987)

Jagger's solo career has had its share of hits and misses, but when he takes aim, he means it. During the late '80s in particular, his relationship with Richards was strained to say the least, and "Shoot off Your Mouth" was one of a few songs that was speculated to be written about his writing partner, with lyrics like "I was a rising star / You hitched your wagon next to mine." Regardless, it's a sturdy rock 'n' roll track that wouldn't have been out of place on a Stones album like Tattoo You or Emotional Rescue.

18. Mick Jagger (With Peter Tosh), "(You Gotta Walk And) Don't Look Back"

From: Bush Doctor (1978)

What began as a 1965 song written by Smokey Robinson and Robin White and recorded by the Temptations turned into a 1978 reggae duet with Jagger and Peter Tosh of Bob Marley's Wailers. Even if Jagger had no hand in writing the song, it's a really cool solo project, and his vocal harmonies work surprisingly well against Tosh's.

17. Keith Richards, "Take It So Hard"

From: Talk Is Cheap (1988)

As the first single from Richards' first solo album, "Take It So Hard" is literally the start of it all for the Stones guitarist. You might not think it sounds too far off from Richards' usual approach with its guitar chord plus snare drum intro, but take a listen to those vocals. "On this album, the songs are not that much different in structure or in content, even," Richards explained to Rolling Stone in 1988. "I managed to do some of the things that with the Stones I'd say, 'Nah, can't do that. Too complicated."

16. Ronnie Wood, "Fountain of Love"

From: 1234 (1981)

Wood has friends in all sorts of places. Some of the people he invited to work with him on his 1981 solo album 1234 included Ian McLagan, Bobby Womack, Waddy Wachtel and Nicky Hopkins. "Fountain of Love" is a particularly stand-out track. It was co-written by a man named Jim Ford — whom Sly Stone once deemed the "baddest white man on the planet" — but Wood really puts his unique touch on it. Pay special attention to that groovy bass line by Womack, too.

15. Charlie Watts, "Art Blakey"

From: Charlie Watts Jim Keltner Project (2000)

One thing that is integral to understanding Watts as a musician is that being the drummer for the Rolling Stones was just one aspect of his career. Watts' resume stretches much further beyond that, including a collaborative album he released with fellow drummer Jim Keltner in 2000 called, aptly, Charlie Watts Jim Keltner Project. Part of its premise was to record songs inspired by different drummers. Here's an eclectic one based on the style of Art Blakey, one of the most influential jazz drummers of all time.

14. Keith Richards, "Robbed Blind"

From: Crosseyed Heart (2015)

At least a part of Richards' heart belongs to country music. "Robbed Blind" wouldn't sound out of place on a later Johnny Cash record with its slide guitar, the wood block keeping time and piano part that mirrors Richards' deep, raspy vocal melody. But there's also a Spanish-tinged acoustic guitar solo to break things up.

13. Keith Richards, "Make No Mistake"

From: Talk Is Cheap (1988)

The undeniable star of "Make No Mistake" is the Memphis Horns: Jimmi Kinnard, Andrew Love, Ben Cauley, Gary Topper, Jack Hale and James Mitchell. But the subtle clavinet by Bernie Worrell is also an excellent touch, not to mention the rich vocal by Sarah Dash. The whole thing is smooth and goes down real easy.

12. Mick Jagger, "God Gave Me Everything"

From: Goddess in the Doorway (2001)

There are many who consider 2001's Goddess in the Doorway Jagger's best solo offering. In any case, it's clear that the singer knew damn well what he was doing when he enlisted the help of Lenny Kravitz for "God Gave Me Everything," a scorching, riff-driven number that served as the album's lead single.

11. Ronnie Wood, "Seven Days"

From: Gimme Some Neck (1979)

Wood did not write "Seven Days" — Bob Dylan did, though he hadn't recorded it yet — but when he included it on 1979's Gimme Some Neck he turned it into something only he could. That's Mick Fleetwood playing the drums on the studio version below, but if you're looking for even more exhilaration, check out the live version Wood did at Dylan's 30th anniversary concert in 1992.

10. Keith Richards, "Eileen"

From: Main Offender (1992)

Main Offender, one might argue, is where Richards really began to hit his stride as a solo artist. The electric rhythm guitar part in "Eileen" is quintessential Keef, and it is, in this writer's opinion, one of his strongest vocal offerings on record. And while he's no Watts, Steve Jordan provides a sharp, clean drum part that works well in this setting.

9. Mick Jagger, "Memo From Turner"

From: Performance (1970)

This Jagger track stretches all the way back to 1970 when he participated in the soundtrack to Performance starring James Fox. Of course, because it's from 1970, "Memo From Turner" features the Jagger voice we all know and love, but with a little bit of an extra drawl that matches well with Ry Cooder's slide guitar work.

8. Keith Richards, "I'm Waiting for the Man"

From: The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed (2024)

Is there a better fit for a cover of Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground's "I'm Waiting for the Man" than Richards? His low-pitched, gravelly voice perfectly suits the melody and of course, the image of Richards waiting for a dealer on a grimy New York City street corner makes a lot of sense. "To me, Lou stood out," Richards said in a statement at the time the song was released in 2024. "The real deal! Something important to American music and to ALL MUSIC! I miss him and his dog."

7. Mick Taylor, "Slow Blues"

From: Mick Taylor (1979)

Taylor did not release very much solo music, but the stuff that he did is really quite choice. In 1979, he released a self-titled album that stood in stark contrast to much of what was being put out at the time, including by the Rolling Stones. Here was a polished, blues meets jazz album that showcased the incredible level of skill Taylor clearly possessed on guitar. "Slow Blues" is an instrumental, leaving a listener the opportunity to focus their attention only on that beautiful six-string work.

6. Charlie Watts, "Practising, Practising, Just Great"

From: From One Charlie (1991)

Watts' first and lifelong musical love was not rock 'n' roll but jazz. Out on the road with the Stones, you'd often find him visiting local jazz clubs on the band's off nights. Watts' first solo album, 1991's From One Charlie, featured his own jazz group, the Charlie Watts Quintet. Here's the leadoff track from that album, as polished and skillful as any professional jazz musician.

5. Ronnie Wood, "Far East Man"

From: I've Got My Own Album to Do (`1974)

If all Wood had ever done was play guitar with the Rolling Stones, that would have been impressive enough. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Wood has collaborated with countless fellow legends from Jeff Beck to Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin to George Harrison. Wood and Harrison co-wrote the 1974 song "Far East Man" and each of them released a recording of it that same year. This is Wood's version, which also features Ian McLagan of the Faces on keyboards and Mick Taylor on bass.

4. Keith Richards, "999"

From: Main Offender (1992)

"Jagger-Richards" is one of the most recognizable writing credits in the history of rock 'n' roll. But Richards undeniably proved with his solo work that writing with other people could yield some impressive results, like the song "999" which he co-wrote with Steve Jordan and Waddy Wachtel.

3. Mick Jagger, "Just Another Night"

From: She's the Boss (1985)

The '80s were a notoriously tough period for rock 'n' roll artists whose careers had launched in eras when synthesizers were not necessarily the hip thing to use. But Jagger was quite smart about his approach: embracing new trends while also enlisting the help of his rock friends. On the upbeat "Just Another Night," Jeff Beck adds both electric and acoustic guitar, and the rhythm section is handled by Sly and Robbie.

2. Mick Taylor, "Leather Jacket"

From: Mick Taylor (1979)

Mick Taylor's 1979 self-titled solo album did not enjoy very much commercial success, but it did receive some kind words from critics, who were generally impressed with his songwriting, and enamored with the guitar playing. Lyrically, Taylor might not top any lists, but he's a damn fine singer and an even better song arranger, as evidenced by a track like "Leather Jacket."

1. Mick Jagger, "Sweet Thing"

From: Wandering Spirit (1993)

Is there anything that Jagger does better than a falsetto vocal over a thick, driving bass line? Especially one that breaks out into a rougher rock 'n' roll growl? Not as far as we're concerned. Exhibit A: "Sweet Thing" from 1993's Wandering Spirit.