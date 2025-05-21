Hear Tony Iommi on Robbie Williams’ New Song ‘Rocket’

Britpop icon Robbie Williams has released a new song, "Rocket," featuring Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath fame.

"Rocket" will be part of Williams' upcoming album, aptly titled Britpop. It will be released this fall, though an exact date has yet to be revealed, and is currently available for pre-ordering.

You can listen to "Rocket" below.

Iommi is not the only former Sabbath member to be a part of Williams' album — Glenn Hughes also participated in it — but Williams has said that "Rocket" is his top choice.

"This [track] is massive guitars, as you can imagine," he told NME last December. "It's adrenaline-filled and balls-to-the-wall. That one in particular is my favorite song off my new album – that I've just announced is happening!"

More About 'Britpop'

"I set out to create the album that I wanted to write and release after I left Take That in 1995," Williams recently said of his new LP in a statement (via Billboard). "It was the peak of Britpop and a golden age for British music. I've worked with some of my heroes on this album; it's raw, there are more guitars and it’s an album that's even more upbeat and anthemic than usual. There's some 'Brit' in there and there's certainly some 'pop' too – I'm immensely proud of this as a body of work and I'm excited for fans to hear this album."