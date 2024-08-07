Tommy Lee Reveals What Ozzy Osbourne Did After Snorting Ants

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee has revealed what happened after his band’s notorious gross-out battle with Ozzy Osbourne.

It's a well-worn story that bears repeating: In 1984 the rockers were out together on tour. During one infamous drug-fueled stop, Osbourne snorted a line of ants in an effort to prove he was the wildest man of them all. Despite some people questioning if it really happened, the act has since been etched in rock history, and was recreated in Motley Crue’s biopic The Dirt.

"Full-on true,” Lee declared during a recent appearance on This Past Weekend With Theo Von, once again insisting the story’s validity. “I know people ask that all the time. They're, like, 'Dude, really?' I'm, like, abso-fucking-lutely. You can't make that shit up."

READ MORE: Revisiting Ozzy Osbourne and Motley Crue's Debauched Tour

"At that time, it was just kind of a thing — everybody was into [trying to] out-rock star and out-gross somebody out, like out-partying," Lee continued. "So Ozzy's wasted. He sees there's a little trail of ants going all the way to this kid's popsicle that he left on the ground. And Ozzy looks down and fucking just snorts the line of ants going to the popsicle. And Nikki [Sixx] is like, 'Okay. Well, fuck that.' So Nikki pulls his dick out at the pool. This is a hotel. This was, like, the Four Seasons [hotel], I think, in Dallas. And [there were] people, kids, everything. Nikki goes, 'Fuck that. Watch this.' Nikki goes to pee on the ground and Nikki's gonna lick up his own piss to outdo Ozzy. And before Nikki could do it, Ozzy fucking beats him to it and licks up his piss. And we're, like, 'All right, Ozzy. You win. You win, dude.’”

Ozzy's Antics Continued After the Pool

As insane as the pool shenanigans were, Lee revealed things got even grosser after the rockers left.

“I'm like, 'Come on, Ozz. We're getting kicked out [of the pool]. I'm gonna take you up to your room,'" Lee recalled. "We get in the elevator. We're going up, and there's people in the fucking elevator.”

Sensing another chance for depravity, Osbourne sprung into action.

“He pulls his pants down and he just starts fucking [pushing hard],” Lee recalled. “He's shitting. I'm, like, 'Ozzy, dude. No! Fuck! Dude, no.'”

READ MORE: Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos

Things didn’t improve once the Motley Crue drummer finally got Ozzy to his room.

“I'm like, 'OK, buddy. See you later,'” Lee remembered. “And he goes, 'Come here.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna go.' He's like, 'No, you come here.' I go in, and now he's gonna finish. He just starts shitting in the middle of the room. He bends down, picks it up and starts painting the walls with his shit. I'm, like, 'I've gotta go, dude.' And I fucking bailed.”