The Darkness Announce 2025 North American Tour

The Darkness have announced a sprawling North American tour in support of new album Dreams on Toast.

The first leg of the trek begins on Aug. 29 in Pryor, Oklahoma, and runs through Sept. 21 in Cleveland. It picks up again on Nov. 7 in Houston and concludes on Nov. 22 in Denver.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

How the Darkness Became 'Bulletproof'

Dreams on Toast, the Darkness' eighth studio album, arrived on March 28. UCR's Michael Gallucci wrote: "Dreams on Toast bears no overriding theme other than have a good time and try to get out alive; if you can't, that's cool, too. The album's 33 minutes whiz by, with power pop, metal and even some galloping country ('Hot on My Tail,' 'Cold Hearted Woman') tossed into the fidgety mix."

When the band's star-making debut album, Permission to Land, turned 20 in 2023, frontman Justin Hawkins marveled to UCR about making it two decades in the business.

"You get a band that's around for 20 years and then you can't shoot them down," he said. "They're bulletproof, they have their own audience and their own way of doing things. And that's the sort of longevity that you don't dare to imagine at the beginning of a project. If you get there it's a miracle, really."

The Darkness 2025 North American Tour Dates

Aug. 29 – Pryor, OK @ Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds

Aug. 30 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug. 31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Heaven Stage

Sept. 3 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Sept. 5 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

Sept. 6 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Sept. 7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sept. 9 – Allentown, PA @ Archer Music Hall

Sept. 10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sept. 13 – Kitchener, ON @ Elements

Sept. 14 – Montréal, QC @ Club Soda

Sept. 16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew's Hall

Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Sept. 20 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - The Rave Hall

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre and Ballroom

Nov. 7 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

Nov. 8 – Austin, TX @ Emo's

Nov. 9 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Nov. 15 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

Nov. 17 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Nov. 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Nov. 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Nov. 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov. 22 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall