Garth Hudson, the Band’s Last Living Member, Dies at 87

Garth Hudson, the Band's genius multi-instrumentalist and careful archivist, has died. He was 87.

The Toronto Star confirmed that he passed away in his sleep this morning at a nursing home in Woodstock, New York. He was the last living member of the Band.

Hudson was born in Windsor, Ontario and raised in London before Ronnie Hawkins recruited him to join the Hawks, a rockabilly-influenced predecessor to the Band. They later toured with Levon Helm as Levon and the Hawks. Hudson then joined bandmates Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko and Richard Manuel in backing Bob Dylan as he transitioned from folk to rock. Then the group struck out on their own with a returning Helm.

Now simply known as the Band, they helped set a template for Americana with albums like Music From Big Pink, The Band and The Basement Tapes, the latter led by Dylan in 1967. Hudson served as curator for those genre-sparking Dylan recordings, later collected in 2014's The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete.

The Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. Manuel died in 1986, Danko in 1999, Helm in 2012 and Robertson in 2023.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.