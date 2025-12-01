Fans can get set to dance this mess around at least one more time as the B-52's return to the road for a (so far) limited run of dates in 2026.

The quirky new wave legends announced that "due to overwhelming demand," they'll play a fresh set of shows in Las Vegas in April. It's the latest extension of their ongoing residency at the Venetian which began in 2023. According to a social media post, an artist presale will begin Dec. 3. You can see the complete list of concerts below.

They'll Do More Concerts With Devo

If you missed your chance to see the recent Cosmic De-Evolution tour with Devo this past fall, you'll have at least a couple more chances, though you'll have to cash in some frequent flyer miles to make it happen. They announced two shows overseas in London and Manchester on June 20 and June 21 featuring additional support from Lene Lovich and the Rezillos that will go on sale Friday (Dec. 5).

The B-52's and Devo AEG loading...

Wait, Didn't the B-52's Retire?

Technically, they've said goodbye at least twice, throwing occasional hints during their 2019 40th anniversary tour that it might be their last outing. They made it official by announcing a proper farewell tour in 2022, but it didn't stick.

It comes down to opportunities that in some cases, were too good to pass up. A chance pairing at Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary celebration helped cement the idea to do shows with Devo. Other projects remain in motion, including a long-gestating documentary and an official biography as well.

���It’s hard for us to end. We’re still having a good time, and it’s still wonderful to look into the audience," vocalist Cindy Wilson told Classic Pop earlier this year. "Seeing those happy faces and people grooving – that’ll keep you going, right there! You think we would be over it by now, but it’s a lot of fun.”

The B-52's Celebrate Their Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction in 2016

The B-52's Theo Wargo, Getty Images loading...

Will There Be New B-52's Music?

The band members -- particularly Fred Schneider, have all been actively recording on their own. For nearly 20 years, he's had the Superions, his synthpop-based group (termed as "a disco new wave party explosion for all generations") who have put out a series of albums and EPs, including a well-regarded Christmas record. In a May interview, he said he's got more up his sleeve, including another Christmas album and a country record.

Wilson was hopeful and optimistic during the chat with Classic Pop. “We could do a little bit more B-52s music. I believe that could happen," she said. "It makes us all feel better to work, and do something that’s collectively positive."

“It’s great to be able to do that, and that’s why we’re keeping at it. Will we make another record together? I’m not supposed to say,” she added. “So I can’t say anything… wink wink!”

READ MORE: 5 New Wave Bands That Belong in the Rock Hall

The B-52's 2026 Tour Dates

April 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

April 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

April 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian

June 20 - London @ The O2 Arena

June 21 - Manchester @ The AO Arena