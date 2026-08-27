There's not much one can do about being tall. You either are or you aren't.

Being a tall musician doesn't really have any creative or practical perks that we can think of, apart from maybe being able to claim the largest bunk on the tour bus. Still, it must be at least a little nice to tower over people.

When Christine McVie first met Mick Fleetwood, before she joined Fleetwood Mac, his stature alone made her nervous. He "was intimidating in the beginning because of his height," she said to The Independent in 2019. "I was very shy of him for years." (It probably didn't help that Fleetwood had an "awful" perm at the time that only added to his height.)

Fleetwood is just one of 20 such tall rock musicians we've compiled in the gallery below, listed from shortest to tallest. All of them are over six feet. That might not sound terribly tall, but when you consider the global average height for a man is 5'9, that makes all of these musicians objectively above average.

To be clear: we have never measured any of these people in person. We can only organize them by the information available on the internet, but these photos definitely do prove their vertical advantage. You'll also notice throughout the gallery that we've occasionally selected photos of these people standing next to others to really emphasize their height.

If you ever need something brought down from a high shelf, these are your guys.