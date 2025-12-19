Styx will be Rockin' in Paradise again at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida, with another fun list of special guest bands.

Next year, they'll be joined by 38 Special, Tesla, Don Felder of Eagles fame, the Marshall Tucker Band and Jefferson Starship, among others. This three-day event is set for Oct. 8-10, 2026. See a complete list of participating bands below.

Styx will perform two times in Miramar Beach and also participate in a special Q&A session. Sign ups for the presale begin today. There's also a chance for fans to become one of 250 who get to experience a private Styx soundcheck.

What Else Is on Tap for Styx in 2026?

Rockin' in Paradise is part of a very busy 2026. Styx has headlining shows scattered through January, then from February through April, and again in June. They'll play 1978's multi-platinum Top 10 smash LP Pieces of Eight, along with other favorites, during a string of January shows in Las Vegas.

They'll pair up with two huge classic rock bands, too: First, Styx plays five May 2026 dates along side Cheap Trick. (This follows Cheap Trick's All Washed Up Tour, which crosses the U.S. from January through April.) Both bands issued new albums in 2025: Styx's Circling From Above and Cheap Trick's All Washed Up.

Styx will also appear with Chicago in 2026. The Windy Cities Tour - All the Hits … Your Kind of Tour runs from July into September. Both groups formed in the Chicago area before becoming touring staples, but this is the first extensive run of shows they've done together.

Rockin' in Paradise was initially held earlier this year. The Seascape Resort event is named after 1981's "A.D. 1928 / Rockin' the Paradise," the fourth single from Styx's multi-platinum No. 1 smash Paradise Theatre album. The song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard rock chart. Styx was also joined by 38 Special for the first Rockin' in Paradise, along with Cheap Trick, Loverboy, John Waite and others.

