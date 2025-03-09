Styx Make Last-Minute Lineup Change After Drummer Is Hospitalized

Styx made an unexpected lineup change for their concert in Grand Ronde, Oregon on Friday night.

Todd Sucherman, the band’s drummer since 1995, had to be hospitalized due to a serious case of food poisoning. In his place, Jeff Heintz, the band’s long-time production manager and keyboard tech, rose to the occasion.

“Jeff has always been an excellent drummer and he’s watched the show for nearly 20 years now from stage right,” Sucherman noted in a Facebook post explaining what happened. “Thanks to Jeff for saving the night, my bandmates and crew, and the audience who was understanding and still saw a great show.”

Fans in attendance expressed their appreciation to Heintz for stepping up at the last minute. “Jeff did a great job! And the crowd gave great applause when he was introduced and again at the end of the performance,” remarked one fan who was there. “No one could replace you Todd Sucherman, but Jeff did a great job!” added another.

Who Is Styx Touring With?

Styx is in the midst of their Brotherhood of Rock tour alongside REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin and former Eagles rocker Don Felder. The trek, which runs through the end of August, features Styx performing their 1977 album The Grand Illusion in its entirety, along with a selection of other hits from throughout their career.

"There's going to be so much good music, and it's all good folks that we love spending time with,” Styx’s Tommy Shaw told UCR when the tour was announced. “It really is a brotherhood, and it has been for a long, long time."