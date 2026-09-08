Stevie Wonder Announces 2026 ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ World Tour

Stevie Wonder will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life with an 18-date world tour this fall.

He will perform the acclaimed 1976 double album in full at these shows. The tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Birmingham, England and is currently scheduled to conclude Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.

In addition to the L.A. show, the American leg of Wonder's tour will visit New York City, Chicago, Washington and Detroit. You can see the complete schedule below.

Tickets for all shows except Detroit go on sale Sept. 10 at 10AM local time, with the two Fox Theatre shows going on sale on the 15th at the same time. You can get more information via Ticketmaster.

Read More: How Stevie Wonder Created His Masterpiece

Songs in the Key of Life capped off a historic run of early '70s studio albums from Wonder, the result of his fight for a new record contract that gave him complete artistic control over his music.

It has been rumored that Wonder worked on as many as 200 other songs while crafting the album, fueling fans' hopes for a massive box set.

Stevie Wonder 'Songs in the Key of Life' 2026 Tour Dates:

10/13: Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

10/15: Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

10/18: Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

10/20: Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

10/22: Stockholm, SE @ 3Arena

10/24: Hannover, DE @ ZAG-Arena

10/26: Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

10/28: Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11/01: Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/03: London, UK @ The O2

11/08: Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

11/11: Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

11/19: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/21: Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/23: Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/08: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/09: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

12/19: Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome