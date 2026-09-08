Stevie Wonder Announces 2026 ‘Songs in the Key of Life’ World Tour
Stevie Wonder will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Songs in the Key of Life with an 18-date world tour this fall.
He will perform the acclaimed 1976 double album in full at these shows. The tour kicks off Oct. 13 in Birmingham, England and is currently scheduled to conclude Dec. 19 in Los Angeles.
In addition to the L.A. show, the American leg of Wonder's tour will visit New York City, Chicago, Washington and Detroit. You can see the complete schedule below.
Tickets for all shows except Detroit go on sale Sept. 10 at 10AM local time, with the two Fox Theatre shows going on sale on the 15th at the same time. You can get more information via Ticketmaster.
Read More: How Stevie Wonder Created His Masterpiece
Songs in the Key of Life capped off a historic run of early '70s studio albums from Wonder, the result of his fight for a new record contract that gave him complete artistic control over his music.
It has been rumored that Wonder worked on as many as 200 other songs while crafting the album, fueling fans' hopes for a massive box set.
Stevie Wonder 'Songs in the Key of Life' 2026 Tour Dates:
10/13: Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
10/15: Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
10/18: Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
10/20: Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena
10/22: Stockholm, SE @ 3Arena
10/24: Hannover, DE @ ZAG-Arena
10/26: Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
10/28: Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11/01: Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
11/03: London, UK @ The O2
11/08: Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
11/11: Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
11/19: New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/21: Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/23: Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/08: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/09: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
12/19: Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
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Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci