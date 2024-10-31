Stevie Nicks Regrets Not Voting Until She Was 70

Stevie Nicks says she doesn't have very many regrets in life, but one of them is not being an active voter until she was 70 years old.

"I never voted until I was 70, but I regret that. I've told everybody that onstage for the last two years," she said in a new interview with MSNBC. "I regret that and I don't have very many regrets. There's so many reasons. You can say, 'Oh, I didn't have time. I was this and that.' In the long run, you didn't have an hour? You didn't have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted."

The Fleetwood Mac singer has recently become much more vocal about her civic duty, encouraging her fans to make sure they are registered to vote in this year's presidential election and to make a plan to cast their ballots. "Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do," she wrote in a social media post in September.

Stevie Nicks' New Song

Nicks' newest song, "The Lighthouse," was one she penned shortly after the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that protected an individual's constitutional right to have an abortion.

READ MORE: How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for 'Stand Back'

"We have to find a way to bring back Roe vs. Wade," Nicks continued, citing various singer-songwriters who have used their music to advocate for causes in years past. "In the end of the '50s and '60s and into the '70s, everyone was writing protest songs. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills — it was lots and lots and lots. I would say to all my musical poets that write songs to write some songs about what's happening like I did."