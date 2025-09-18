Watch Steven Tyler and Slash Perform Live With Joe Perry

On the first of two nights of the Who’s “The Song Is Over” Farewell Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Sept. 17, much of the excitement and drama was focused not on Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend but the opening act, the Joe Perry Project.

The outfit, led by the Aerosmith guitarist, has historically been a side project to keep its namesake busy while his main band was inactive, but it took on greater significance in recent months, after Aerosmith was forced to cancel their own farewell tour when singer Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords, ultimately leading the band to announce they’ve retired from touring.

Given Tyler’s uncertain future, Perry hit the road in August with an all-star version of the JPP featuring Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes on vocals, Perry’s Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford on guitar, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, ex-Smash Mouth drummer Jason Sutter and recent addition, Black Crowes backing vocalist Mackenzie Adams.

While the current lineup is enough for celebration, when word leaked out that Tyler would join the band for a few songs, it amped up the anticipation, and Tyler did not disappoint.

Late in the band’s set, he joined Perry and company for Aerosmith’s signature hit “Walk This Way” and a rousing version of their classic cover of “Train Kept A-Rollin,” complete with Tyler playing a bit of train whistle in the intro.

The 77-year-old screamer sounded strong in voice, and all seemed to be enjoying his presence, including Robinson, who remained on stage and provided backing vocals.

Tyler wasn’t the only guest to appear with Perry and company. Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash made an appearance early in the set on the vintage Aerosmith blues rocker “Mama Kin,” trading riffs with Perry and Whitford.

Aside from the guest spots, the band stuck to a setlist of Aerosmith deep cuts (“Combination,” “Last Child,” “Get It Up,” and “Chip Away the Stone”) and a few Perry songs (“Let the Music Do the Talking” and “East Coast, West Coast”), along with gems by the Black Crowes (“Twice as Hard”) and Stone Temple Pilots (“Vasoline”).

Early in the set, Robinson laid down the band’s mission statement, saying, “This is the Joe Perry Project and we play rock ‘n’ roll!” And the band did not disappoint, with Perry serving up classic guitar riffs while Robinson admirably filled the frontman role.

While the Joe Perry Project proved to be a solid attraction, seeing Tyler and Perry back together again on stage gives fans hope that perhaps Aerosmith will reunite for their own proper farewell in the future. It may not be a full tour given Tyler’s vocal limitations, but judging by Wednesday night’s performance, a final concert would be one hell of a show.

Joe Perry Project Sept. 17, 2025 Hollywood Bowl Set List

1. "Let the Music Do the Talking"

2. "East Coast, West Coast"

3. "Combination"

4. "Twice as Hard"

5. "Mama Kin" (with Slash)

6. "Vasoline"

7. "Get It Up"

8. "Last Child"

9. "Chip Away the Stone"

10. "Walk This Way" (with Steven Tyler)

11. "Train Kept a Rollin'" (with Steven Tyler)