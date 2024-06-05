Steven Adler Announces Summer 2024 Tour Dates

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler is hitting the road this month, embarking on a series of North American tour dates that will keep him busy throughout the summer.

Adler's itinerary kicks off on June 8 in Fargo, North Dakota, and is currently scheduled to conclude on Aug. 2 in Jefferson City, Missouri, with more shows to be added soon. You can see the full list of dates below.

"Playing live for the fans is when I'm happiest," Adler said in a statement. "We're going to bring the music to every city we can this summer."

Who Is In Steven Adler's Band?

Adler will be joined on the road this summer by lead guitarist Michael Thomas, rhythm guitarist Alistair James, bassist Christian Sturba and singer Ari Kamin. They'll perform the hits from Adler's brief but momentous tenure with GN'R, which included their first two albums, 1987's Appetite for Destruction and 1988's GN'R Lies.

Adler was booted from the band in 1990 due to his worsening drug addiction, though he did play on the Use Your Illusion II track "Civil War," released the following year. Following his dismissal, he played briefly in Bulletboys and later formed his own bands, Adler's Appetite and Adler. The drummer performed with his old bandmates at Guns N' Roses' 2012 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and made a few guest appearances during their reunion tour in 2016.

Steven Adler Summer 2024 Tour Dates

June 8 - Fargo, ND @ Happy Harry's RibFest

June 22 - Umatilla, OR @ Umatilla Landing Days

June 28 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

June 29 - Dundalk, MD @ Dundalk Heritage Fair

June 30 - Hopeville, VA @ The Beacon Theatre

July 12 - Pickerington, OH @ Picktown Palooza 2024

July 13 - Marietta, OH @ Adelphia Summer Concert Series

Aug. 2 - Jefferson City, MO @ '80s Rock Invasion Live at Promenade Pavilion