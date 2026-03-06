Van Halen's "Jump" has received a star-studded, genre-bending reinvention as the Coca‑Cola Anthem for FIFA World Cup 2026, courtesy of Colombian pop star J Balvin and singer-songwriter Amber Mark, with additional performances from guitarist Steve Vai and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

You can watch the animated video for the new version of "Jump" below.

READ MORE: Van Halen Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Watch J Balvin and Amber Mark's 'Jump' Video (Feat. Steve Vai and Travis Barker)

Why Steve Vai's Inclusion on 'Jump' Remix Is Ironic

The new version of "Jump" maintains the ebullient synths of the original while infusing electronic beats and a charismatic rap verse from Balvin. Vai adds his characteristically sleek, futuristic guitar playing to the song, and the video features animated versions of all the collaborating musicians (plus Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal) performing in a space stadium.

READ MORE: How Van Halen's 'Jump' Video Pointed to the End of an Era

"Music for me has always been about bringing people from different countries and cultures together—and 'Jump' is all about that shared energy," Balvin said in a press release. "From the football stands to watching at home, everyone knows that moment when emotions are high and you’re jumping for greatness. Partnering with Coca‑Cola on their anthem for FIFA World Cup 2026 felt natural — it's about hype, energy, and creating something that feels real. This song is about celebrating life and living in the moment."

Vai's inclusion on the "Jump" remix is ironic, since the hotshot guitarist partnered with David Lee Roth following the singer's departure from Van Halen after the release of their blockbuster 1984 album, which featured "Jump" as its chart-topping lead single. Vai played on Roth's first two full-length solo albums, 1986's Eat 'Em and Smile and 1988's Skyscraper.

Roth previously participated in an electronic remix of "Jump" when he joined DJ Armin van Buuren for a performance of the song at the 2019 Ultra Music Festival.

See Van Halen's 1984 on our list of the best hard rock and metal albums of 1984: