David Coverdale's recent retirement announcement inspired former Whitesnake guitarist Steve Vai to reflect on his time in the band and praise the frontman for "60 years of delivering pure, royal-grade rock 'n' roll brilliance."

"David has shaken the earth for over half a century with a voice that could level a mountain," Vai wrote in a Facebook post that included photos from his time in the band. "With impeccable instincts for song, melody, swagger, and attitude, his music always gave the rest of us something to feel gloriously cool about."

Steve Vai Praises Whitesnake's 'Absolutely Smokin'' 'Slip of the Tongue' Lineup

Vai looked back fondly on his brief Whitesnake tenure, which included playing on the 1989 album Slip of the Tongue and its accompanying tour alongside guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, bassist Rudy Sarzo and drummer Tommy Aldridge. "That band was absolutely smokin’, and sharing the stage with that kind of power was one of the true highlights of my career," he said.

"And on every single one of those 119 shows of the Slip of the Tongue tour, David took the stage and delivered like a boss. Never complained, always a gentleman, always performing like a house on fire," he continued. "It was a magical time in the music business, and I’m endlessly appreciative for that Whitesnake experience."

Steve Vai Reflects on Playing at Final Whitesnake Show

Vai then reflected on his fortuitous guest appearance with Whitesnake at Clisson, France's Hellfest on June 23, 2022, where he joined the the band to perform "Still of the Night" during what proved to be their final show.

"I’ve always loved playing that tune ... and to be back on stage with David, unleashing that historic monster of a track with the band, was an honor," Vai said. "Who could have guessed it would be the band’s final performance — and that I’d get to play that last song with them? There’s something beautifully poetic (and outrageously cool) about that."

Vai ended his heartfelt post with a direct message to Coverdale.

"So, Brother David ... After my own 50 years of being a professional musician, here’s one thing I know for sure: the success is great, the stages are fun, the riffs are loud — but it’s the people you meet along the way, and the friendships you forge, that end up meaning the most," he wrote. "And for our friendship, I’m deeply grateful.

"And friendship aside… your golden pipes remain this guy’s all-time favorite rock voice to ever grace the planet," Vai concluded. "You’re a class act. You came, you conquered, and you delivered, and we are all grateful."

When Did David Coverdale Announce His Retirement?

Coverdale announced his retirement last Thursday in a brief video message.

"After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you — with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page — the last few years it has been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock 'n' roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans," the singer said.

"And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig," Coverdale joked while touching his gray hair. "But it's time for me to call it a day. I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey: all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing. But it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement, and I hope you can appreciate that. Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well."

Coverdale had previously been forced to cancel several of Whitesnake's European farewell tour dates due to various "health challenges" within the band. Those included "the worst sinus infection I've ever had in my life," he told UCR in 2023. The singer has kept busy in the meantime various Whitesnake reissues and other archival projects.