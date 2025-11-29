Toto guitarist Steve Lukather is dispelling rumors surrounding the band’s classic-era lead singer, Bobby Kimball.

Kimball was behind the mic for many of the band’s biggest hits, including “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line” and “Africa.” His initial run with the group lasted from 1977 to 1984, at which point drug addiction and infighting led to his dismissal. He later rejoined Toto for a second run, lasting from 1998 to 2008.

Rumors about various feuds between Lukather and Kimball have regularly cropped up, especially when the singer was left out of Toto’s reunion in 2010. Although Kimball has continued to be absent from the band, Lukather insists he and his former bandmate are on good terms.

Steve Lukather Slams Rumors of a Feud With Bobby Kimball

“Listen, I love Bobby, and we've been in touch,” the guitarist noted during a recent appearance on the Rockonteurs podcast. “I love him, and there's a third party involved that sends love. There was all this bullshit in the early ‘90s about how we were mortal enemies and all this crap. That was just a lie.”

“He's one of the greatest singers I've ever been around,” Lukather continued, praising Kimball’s talent as “one of a kind.” “When the voice was on, he was untouchable. And you have that much power, man. It takes a lot to make that power come alive.”

The guitarist also offered a brief insight into his former bandmate’s health, noting that Kimball is “starting to lose touch with who he is now because of the dementia.” “It's very sad, and I have no right to talk about it,” Lukather noted, before reaffirming, “I love Bobby Kimball.”

Toto will embark on a 2026 North American tour beginning Feb. 18 in Milwaukee.