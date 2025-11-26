Steve Lukather is pushing back against criticisms of Toto’s current lineup.

While Toto is coming up on 50 years as a band, the guitarist is the last remaining original member of the group. David Paich no longer tours, while singer Joseph Williams didn't join until 1986. The rest of the band is made up of touring members. During a recent appearance on the Rockonteurs podcast, Lukather defended Toto's current lineup against haters who suggest it is somehow inauthentic.

“I really want to make a big point of this, because I take a lot of shit for it from certain people,” the rocker noted. “I know what we're doing now is not the original band. Lord knows I wish it could be. It could be intact and everybody healthy, and we could still be doing it. But as the years went, we went through some tragic losses. And after that, we persevered.”

Steve Lukather Strives to Keep Toto's 'Old Music Alive'

As Lukather pointed out, Toto has endured several major lineup changes over the years. The biggest shakeup came after drummer and co-founder Jeff Porcao’s sudden death in 1992.

“When Jeff passed, we all thought, ‘Well, how are we going to carry on?’” Lukather recalled. “Had we not made that album, (1992’s) King Desire, and had tickets on sale that were sold out all over Europe, and a crew and everybody, we would have probably packed it in then. I mean, the thought of carrying on without Jeff was unthinkable. But we did. We carried on, because even if we didn't, it wouldn't bring [him] back.”

Toto is finishing up 2025 with shows in Mexico and South America. The band has already announced a run of U.S. performances in 2026.

“Look, I'm the last man standing from the original [lineup], but not by choice,” the guitarist insisted. “I know the difference between the old and the new. All I'm trying to do is keep our old music alive.”