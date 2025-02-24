Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Add More Reunion Shows

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini have begun adding more dates to their "Invasion Celebration" reunion, anchored around their headlining performance at M3 Rock Festival in May.

The singer and guitarist will close out the three-day festival on May 4, following headlining performances by Sebastian Bach and David Lee Roth at Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion. Today, they announced a pre-M3 show slated for April 5 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, with support from fellow '80s rockers Vixen. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Additionally, Pearcy and DeMartini are scheduled to perform at Rock the Dam 8 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on July 26 along with Slaughter, L.A. Guns, Vixen and Steelheart.

Pearcy and DeMartini Want to Play More Shows and Write New Music

Pearcy wrote on X earlier this week that he and DeMartini would be adding more shows to their 2025 itinerary, echoing his statements in an interview with Eddie Trunk last month. The singer said he and DeMartini were "entertaining" offers for future shows and wanted to write new music together. "Obviously new music is what I'm thinking, always," Pearcy said. "If Warren's writing, I'm in there. But M3 is definitely the perfect place to kick it off."

Pearcy and DeMartini will be joined by former Ratt and Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo, former Ratt and Rough Cutt bassist Matt Thorr and former Slaughter drummer Blas Elias. Thorr and Elias both currently tour in Pearcy's solo band.

Classic-era Ratt bassist Juan Croucier and drummer Bobby Blotzer will not be taking part in the upcoming shows, and Pearcy and DeMartini intentionally declined to perform under their old band name. "It's not about Ratt. It's about the legacy of our music, and who better to deliver it?" Pearcy said. "Because we don't have all the proper original elements, which would include Robbin [Crosby, late guitarist]. So we just decided, no, this is great, this is perfect. We don't want to hit a brick wall. We want this nice and smooth."