‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues': Movie Review

It might be best to think of Spinal Tap II: The End Continues as a low-stakes extended coda to its classic 1984 predecessor.

Unlike the original This is Spinal Tap movie, this long-awaited sequel is more focused on revisiting old friends than sharply skewering the music business. Which is a bit of a missed opportunity, as it would have been fun to see the band more deeply react to all the ways the industry has changed in the last 40 years.

As the story opens, an unspecified interpersonal incident has kept the group apart for a decade and a half, until fate forces them to reunite for one last contractually-obligated concert.

That's as complicated as the plot gets, as the movie quickly hops from one comedy set piece featuring Michael McKean's David St. Hubbins, Christopher Guest's Nigel Tufnel and Harry Shearer's Derek Smalls to the next.

Rob Reiner's documentary filmmaker Marty Di Bergi is of course our guide for the journey, and there are brief visits from Fran Drescher's publicist Bobbi Flekman and Paul Shaffer's (former) promoter Artie Fufkin.

Several real-life rock stars make short but enjoyable appearances. Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica's Lars Ulrich pop in via Zoom, each understandably reluctant to try their luck as Spinal Tap's next drummer. Elton John and Paul McCartney each earn some real laughs in their slightly more substantial roles.

The movie does touch on some recent changes in the music industry - the merchandising meeting is particularly clever - but most are only given passing lip service.

As the closing credits roll, Smalls envisions the band's next performance taking place aboard a nostalgic rock cruise. It would have been fun to actually see them trying to hide from overeager fans on the ship, or navigating their first social media "Ask Me Anything" event, or learning the harsh realities of streaming royalty payment rates.

But as noted above, the focus is more on the interactions between the three band members, and on revisiting some of the big moments of the original movie. Instead of amps that go to 11, Tufnel shows off an ever-expanding effects pedal collection. Instead of a too-small Stonehenge, there's.... you get the idea. If you go in expecting nothing more than some laughs with long-lost friends you'll be fine.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is now playing in theaters.

