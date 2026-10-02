Slash Announces New ‘Flying Blind’ Album: Hear the Title Track
Slash will release his seventh solo album, Flying Blind, on Feb. 26, 2027.
You can hear the first single and title track below, and also check out the cover art and full track list.
It will be the Guns N' Roses guitarist's first new album since 2024's blues covers collection Orgy of the Damned, and his first collection of all-new music since 2022's 4. For the fifth time Slash is joined by singer Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - Todd Kerns on bass, Brent Fitz on drums and Frank Sidoris on rhythm guitar.
Read More: How Slash Kept His Blues Album From Being Lazy
"It's a really fun, kind of spontaneous rock 'n' roll record," Slash said in a press release announcing Flying Blind. "It's very straightforward and down-to-earth and raw."
The creation of the title track was a prime example of that spontaneity. "While we were standing there in pre-production, a riff came to me and started developing," Slash explained. "I had nothing of that song prior to those guys coming in, and then we started up a night of rehearsal and played that riff. It came together really quickly. As for it being the first single, you never know what the first single is going to be until you’ve recorded it. When I started thinking about it, ‘Flying Blind’ just seemed to have the right kind of melodic sensibilities and a hook to make it single material.”
Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators will embark on a massive world tour in support of Flying Blind in April 2027. You can see their full tour schedule below.
Hear Slash Perform 'Flying Blind'
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Flying Blind Track List:
13. "Feel Like Making Love"
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 2027 Tour Dates:
South America
04/02: Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican
04/04: Mendoza, Argentina @ Arena Maipú
04/06: Córdoba, Argentina @ Plaza de la Música
04/07: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Movistar Arena
04/10: Florianópolis, Brazil @ Arena Opus
04/11: Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba
04/13: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Fundição Progresso
04/14: São Paulo, Brazil @ Espaço Unimed
North America
04/23: Reno, Nevada @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
04/24: Rohnert Park, California @ Graton Resort & Casino
04/26: Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern
04/27: Los Angeles, California @ The Wiltern
04/29: Del Mar, California @ The Sound
05/01: Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Route 66 Casino
05/02: Denver, Colorado @ Fillmore Auditorium
05/04: Kansas City, Missouri @ The Midland Theatre
05/05: Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
05/07: Windsor, Canada @ Caesars Windsor
05/08: Niagara Falls, Canada @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
05/10: Boston, Massachusetts @ House of Blues
05/12: New York, New York @ Beacon Theatre
05/17: Nashville, Tennessee @ Ryman Auditorium
05/19: St. Louis, Missouri @ The Factory
05/21: Norman, Oklahoma @ Riverwind Casino
05/22: Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Europe
06/07: Munich, Germany @ Zenith
06/09: Warsaw, Poland @ Letnia Scena Progresji
06/10: Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12: Milan, Italy @ Carroponte
06/13: Rome, Italy @ Rock In Roma
06/17: Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/23: Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
06/28: Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/30: Cardiff, United Kingdom @ Cardiff Castle
07/01: Scarborough, United Kingdom @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
07/03: Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College
07/04: Belfast, United Kingdom @ Custom House Square
07/06: Halifax, United Kingdom @ Piece Hall
07/07: London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
07/09: Weert, Netherlands @ Bospop
07/11: Vizovice, Czechia @ Masters of Rock
07/12: Zagreb, Croatia @ SRC Salata
07/14: Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park
07/16: Belgrade, Serbia @ Luka Beograd
07/18: Athens, Greece @ Lycabettus Theatre
07/22: İstanbul, Turkey @ Bonus Parkorman
07/25: Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock
07/26: Ghimbav, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Festival
Slash Solo Albums Ranked
Gallery Credit: Bryan Rolli