Sex Pistols Announce North American Tour

Following their U.K. and European tour this summer, the reunited Sex Pistols, without singer Johnny Rotten, will play North American dates.

The new shows - featuring original band members Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock with singer Frank Carter - will begin in mid-September and run for four weeks. It marks the Sex Pistols' first U.S. shows since 2003.

The legendary punk band reunited last year with singer Carter, who leads the English band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes. Rotten, aka John Lydon, has refused to join any of his former bandmates in recent Sex Pistols projects, which included a 2022 TV series.

A 2024 one-off reunion of the three original members with Carter became a full tour, currently making its way across Europe. The band is playing the Pistols' only album, 1977 classic Never Mind the Bollocks Here's the Sex Pistols, in its entirety and other songs.

Lydon has called the shows "karaoke," noting, "When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off. It annoyed me. I just thought, 'They're absolutely going to kill all that was good with the Pistols by eliminating the point and the purpose of it all.'"

Where Are Sex Pistols Playing in 2025?

The North American dates launch on Sept. 16 in Dallas at the Longhorn Ballroom, the location of an infamous Sex Pistols show in 1978. From there, the tour will hit cities such as Philadelphia, Toronto, Cleveland and San Fracisco before concluding with an Oct. 16 performance at Los Angeles' Hollywood Paladium.

More dates are planned to be added to the schedule later. You can see the current run of dates below.

Artist and other presales will be available from April 1 - 3. You can find more information on the band's website.

Sex Pistols 2025 North American Tour

Sept. 16 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sept. 23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Sept. 26 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sept. 27 - TBD - Brooklyn, NY

Sept. 30 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC

Oct. 1 - History - Toronto, ON

Oct. 3 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Oct. 4 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Oct. 7 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 10 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Oct. 13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct. 15 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA