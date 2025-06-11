Watch: Sebastian Bach Joins Ratt’s Pearcy and DeMartini in Vegas

Sebastian Bach joined Ratt stars Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini during the duo's show in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

According to Blabbermouth, the former Skid Row singer joined in for "several songs," but so far only the night's performance of "Round and Round" has emerged. You can watch that video below.

The show took place at Las Vegas' Count's Vamp'd, a beloved club that is closing down at the end of the month. Night Ranger and Loverboy are set to make their final appearances at the venue later this month.

The night also featured a backstage reunion between Pearcy, DeMartini and two Ratt alumni: bassist Matt Thorne (aka Matt Thorr) and Jake E. Lee, who were both briefly members of the band in the early '80s, before the group hit it big with "Round and Round."

Lee went onto fame as Ozzy Osbourne's guitarist on the Bark at the Moon and The Ultimate Sin albums. "Talk about history," Pearcy said in a social media post featuring a photo of the four musicians, "and we're still here over 40 years later loving what we do."

It was the third show the reunited Pearcy and DeMartini have performed together this year. They have seven more shows scheduled so far. You can see a full list of those dates below.

Stephen Pearcy / Warren DeMartini 'Invasion Celebration' Tour Dates:

Aug. 16: New Buffalo, MI - Four Winds Casino

Aug. 17: St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

Aug. 23: New Town, ND - 4 Bears Casino and Lodge

Aug. 30: Anaheim, CA - Grove of Anaheim

Aug. 31: Ridgefield, WA - Ilani Hotel

Oct. 17: St. Petersberg, FL - Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill

Nov. 3: Cancun, Mexico - Sands Rocks Music Festival

Watch Sebastian Bach Join Ratt's Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini