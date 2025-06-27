Scorpions Biopic ‘Wind of Change’ Reveals Star-Studded Cast

Wind of Change, the upcoming biopic about Scorpions, now has a cast lined up for the world-dominating German rockers and their associates.

Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom) will play guitarist Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte (Generation War) will play lead singer Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers (You, Outlander) will portray guitarist Matthias Jabs and Luke Brandon Field (Interview With the Vampire, Jojo Rabbit) will be drummer Herman Rarebell.

Additionally, Dominic West (The Crown, The Wire) will play the band’s manager Doc McGhee, and David Kross (The Reader) will star as Andrej, the band’s imprisoned friend on the other side of the Berlin Wall.

READ MORE: Scorpions Share the Story Behind 'Wind of Change'

'Wind of Change' Set for 2025 U.S. Theatrical Debut

Wind of Change will chronicle Scorpions’ rise to stardom and quest for global unity. At the heart of the film is the titular ballad “Wind of Change,” which became the band’s biggest global hit. Meine was inspired to write the song after Scorpions performed to 300,000 people at the 1989 Moscow Music Peace Festival and the band witnessed the shifting tides as the Cold War neared its end.

The film is directed by Alex Ranarivelo and produced by ESX Entertainment for Fox Entertainment Studios in association with Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. It is currently filming in London and set for a 2025 U.S. theatrical debut.

“It’s been an unbelievable journey developing this film and bringing it to life feels surreal,” ESX Entertainment founder and president Ali Afshar said in a press release. “Not only did the Scorpions’ music help me get through tremendous difficulties as an Iranian immigrant in America in the early 80’s, but their message of love, peace and rock ‘n’ roll seems more relevant today than ever. This cast is an amazing ensemble of truly great talent. I can’t thank Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment enough for their support and especially the band — Rudolf, Klaus and Matthias — for believing in us and trusting us to tell their life story.”