Scorpions Postpone All 2026 Tour Dates

The Scorpions have postponed all of their remaining 2026 tour dates due to 'unforeseen circumstances.'

The German hard rockers were scheduled to perform three shows in Mexico between Sept. 7 and 13 before returning to Las Vegas for an eight-show residency on Sept. 17. All of those dates have been moved to 2027. You can see the revised schedule below.

Ocesa, the promoter of the Mexico shows, announced the news Wednesday afternoon, with Live Nation Las Vegas revealing the rescheduling of the residency later that evening.

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"Scorpions regret to announce that, due to unforeseen circumstances, their upcoming September shows in Las Vegas will need to be postponed. The band is extremely disappointed but looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in September 2027," reads the statement.

The group also promised they would soon announce "a number of European shows for 2027, continuing their highly successful 'Coming Home - 60 Years of Scorpions' tour."

After canceling a planned four-show tour of India in April due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members," the Scorpions completed a six-week tour of Europe on July 31.

Scorpions 2027 Tour Schedule:

08/27: Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telex

08/30: Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

09/02: Monterrey, Mexico @ Auditorio Banamex

09/09: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/11: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/14: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/16: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/18: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/21: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/23: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood

09/25: Las Vegas, Nevada @ Planet Hollywood