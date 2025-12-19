The Scorpions have already booked a big summer festival date for next year, following a string of mostly European shows.

Their appearance at Estonia's Tallinn Rock Festival will follow early 2026 concerts in Belgium, Hungary and Finland. The Scorpions don't have a return date to their native Germany on the schedule just yet, but they do plan to make multiple stops in France and Poland.

Tickets are on sale through the official Scorpions web site. See all of their confirmed dates, cities and venues below, along with a continuously updated list of 2026's biggest rock tours.

When Does the Scorpions' 2026 Begin?

They're touring behind Coming Home Live, a No. 2 smash in Germany. The album commemorates the Scorpions' 60th anniversary return on July 5, 2025, to their hometown of Hanover. Special guests at the emotional concert included Alice Cooper, Judas Priest and others.

"The energy you gave us that night was truly incredible," Scorpions said in an official statement. "This album is the attempt to capture exactly that feeling, that sound, that homecoming – and give it back to you."

The band was also the subject of the recently released biopic Wind of Change, named after the Scorpions' international chart-topping single from 1990's Crazy World. But 2025 certainly didn't begin with the promise of so many signature moments.

They began the year by postponing a residency in Las Vegas as drummer Mikkey Dee recovered from a battle with sepsis. He described himself as near death. Then they canceled a trio of shows in April and May after a nasty case of laryngitis left singer Klaus Meine unable to sing.

Scorpions 2026 Tour Dates

3/31 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

5/3 – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates @ Etihad Arena

6/20 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

6/27 – Sofia, Bulgaria @ Arena 8888

6/30 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Tipos Arena

7/8 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Meo Arena

7/11 – Vicenza, Italy @ AMA Music Festival

7/14 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

7/17 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

7/20 – Strasbourg, France @ Zenith Europe

7/23 – Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena

7/25 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

7/28 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus Arena

7/31 – Tallinn, Estonia @ Tallinn Rock Festival

