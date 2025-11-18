Santana has announced dates for their 2026 tour.

The upcoming shows extend Carlos Santana and his band's list of performances in the new year, following the schedule additions of Las Vegas concerts in January and May.

The new dates begin in March and run for a couple of weeks in cities such as San Antonio and Clearwater, Florida. The concerts will span more than 50 years of Santrana's career.

In addition to the new Oneness concerts, Santana will play An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live at Las Vegas' House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay with dates throughout January and May.

The guitarist postponed a pair of tour dates in Texas in April after he collapsed during a sound check. He returned to shows with a series of overseas festival dates this past summer, followed by dates in Las Vegas that began in September.

Santana also had to postpone some Las Vegas shows in January after falling at his home. In 2022, Santana postponed tour dates after he collapsed onstage during a performance in Michigan that was blamed on "heat exhaustion and dehydration."

Where Is Santana Playing in 2026?

The newly announced shows launch on March 28 with a performance in Thackerville, Oklahoma. After dates in New Orleans, Durham, North Carolina, and St. Augustine, Florida, the tour will conclude on April 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

You can see the 2026 concerts scheduled on Santana's Oneness Tour below.

Tickets to the shows will be available starting with a fan presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Santana's website.

Santana Oneness Tour 2026

March 28, 2026 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

March 29, 2026 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 31, 2026 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

April 01, 2026 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

April 03, 2026 - Durham, NC - DPAC

April 04, 2026 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center

April 07, 2026 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 08, 2026 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

April 10, 2026 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 11, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino