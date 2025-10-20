Win Sammy Hagar’s New Live ‘The Residency’ on Vinyl

Sammy Hagar made a lot of Van Halen fans happy when he took his Best of All Worlds tour out on the road.

The set list was loaded with tunes from his former band, along with music from his years, both solo and with Montrose and there was even a bit of Chickenfoot. When he decided to park the tour bus in Las Vegas for a residency, the repertoire was further expanded and fans enjoyed changes in the set from night to night.

The Red Rocker will return to Vegas in 2026, but he's commemorating the initial shows from earlier this year with a new live album. The Residency recently arrived on multiple physical media formats and streaming.

Listen to Sammy Hagar Perform 'Top of the World' in Las Vegas

