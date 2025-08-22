Sammy Hagar Celebrates Van Halen With ‘The Residency’ Live Album

Sammy Hagar will continue his celebration of Van Halen with the Oct. 10 release of The Residency, a live album recorded during his recent Best of All Worlds Las Vegas shows.

The residency and the 2024 Best of All Worlds tour that preceded it found Hagar and fellow Van Halen alumni Michael Anthony digging deep into their time together in the band.

The duo are joined by guitarist Joe Satriani, keyboardist Rai Thistlewayte and drummer Kenny Aronoff. Aronoff replaced Hagar's longtime drummer Jason Bonham near the end of the tour, prior to the residency.

The digital and physical editions of the album each contain 18 songs, with "Panama" available exclusively on physical formats and "When It's Love" serving as a digital exclusive.

You can listen to the first two songs from The Residency, "Best of Both Worlds" and "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight," below.

“‘Summer Nights’ was one of the first songs we wrote for the 5150 record, on our very first day in the studio," Hagar explained in a press release announcing the new live album. "Eddie [Van Halen] played me that guitar riff and I just started singing ‘summer nights and my radio,’ and the rest of the lyrics just came out like a river of consciousness. I don’t think there’s a better theme song for a beautiful summer night, so it had to be the first track this summer from the live album.”

Sammy Hagar and the Best of All Worlds Band 'The Residency' Track List:

1. "Encore, Thank You, Goodnight"

2. "Top of the World"

3. "Panama" (physical formats only)

4. "Summer Nights"

5. "There's Only One Way to Rock"

6. "Humans Being"

7. "Right Now"

8. "5150"

9. "Poundcake"

10. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Michael Anthony on vocals)

11. "Eagles Fly"

12. "Best of Both Worlds"

13. "Why Can't This Be Love"

14. "Rock Candy"

15. "Mas Tequila"

16. "Heavy Metal"

17. "I Can't Drive 55"

18. "Love Walks In"

19. "When It's Love" (digital formats only)

Hear Sammy Hagar Perform 'Summer Nights'

Hear Sammy Hagar Perform 'Encore, Thank You, Goodnight'