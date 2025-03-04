Alex Lifeson Recalls Mixed Emotions of Rush’s Last Live Show

Alex Lifeson has recalled the sadness he felt as Rush’s last-ever live performance wound to its end, because Neil Peart was expressing feelings of joy.

The drummer – who died in 2020 – had been persuaded to take part in the limited R40 Live tour in 2015. While it had seemed possible that more could follow, Peart finally called an end to his performing career, describing himself as “retired.”

In a new interview with Classic Rock, guitarist Lifeson said he’d shared bandmate Geddy Lee’s darkening mood as the clock counted down. “We were playing well, the show was so much fun for us and our audience, and we had good energy despite playing three-hour shows in our sixties,” he said.

“Ged and I were disappointed that Neil demanded playing only a limited number of dates, which precluded a UK and European run. I think a dozen or so more dates would have made us a bit more accepting.”

He recalled a moment when Peart was amenable to extending the run. “[B]ut then he got this painful infection in one of his feet… he could barely walk to the stage at one point. They got him a golf cart to drive him to the stage.

“And he played a three-hour show, at the intensity he played every single show. That was amazing, but I think that was the point where he decided that the tour was only going to go on until that final show in LA.”

Alex Lifeson Was Already Missing Rush During Their Rush Song

The guitarist admitted it had been a “weird feeling” as the closing notes of 1974 song “Working Man” approached. “I tried to soak in every moment… I counted down the minutes on the giant clock they have there – you can see it from the stage.

"And I stared at all these faces, people that I didn’t know personally, yet happily greeted when I saw them return to so many of our shows over so many years. I looked at my bandmates and missed them already; and I felt sad to see such joy in Neil’s face when we were down to the last few bars of our last song played together.”

Lee said it was “a beautiful moment” when Peart joined his colleagues for an onstage embrace once the final notes of “Working Man” had rung out. “[It was] the first time in 40 years he’d done that,” the frontman reflected.

Watch Rush Play Their Last-Ever Song in 2015