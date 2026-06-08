Rush Plays First 2026 Reunion Tour Show: Photo Gallery

Rush performed their first full-length concert in 11 years Sunday night at the Forum in Los Angeles.

You can see dozens of photos from the show below.

As noted in our in-person review of the concert, Rush performed two dozen songs during the two-set show, opening with the 11-minute A Farewell to Kings epic "Xanadu" and featuring special guest star Aimee Mann on the Hold Your Fire hit "Time Stand Still."

It was the first time bassist / singer Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson performed a full Rush show since 2011, and the first since the 2020 death of their longtime drummer Neil Peart.

Anika Nilles, who Lee and Lifeson recruited to play drums on this tour, was greeted by rousing waves of applause as she ably handled Peart's most famous and complicated parts.

Read More: How Rush Honored Neil Peart at Their First Reunion Show

Sunday night was the first of four sold-out shows Rush will play at the Forum, with concerts also slated for the 9th, 11th and 13th. The Fifty Something tour is scheduled to run well into 2027, with the last confirmed date current set for April 10th in Helsinki.

You can get complete show and ticket information at the band's official website.

Rush Opening Night 2026 Photo Gallery Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performed their first show together in 11 years.

Rush, Los Angeles, June 7, 2026 Set List

1. “Xanadu”

2. “Limelight”

3. “Far Cry

4. “Subdivisions”

5. “Freewill”

6. “Bravado"

7. “Caravan”

8. “La Villa Strangiato”

9. “Vital Signs”

10. “The Spirit of Radio”

Set 2:

11. “2112 Part I: Overture”

12. “2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx”

13. “2112 Part VII: Grand Finale”

14. “Distant Early Warning”

15. “Red Barchetta”

16. “Dreamline”

17. “Natural Science”

18. “Time Stand Still”

19. “Red Sector A”

20. “YYZ”

21. “The Garden”

22. “Tom Sawyer”

23. “By-Tor & The Snow Dog”

24. “Working Man”