Rod Stewart is ready to return to the road after suddenly halting his 2026 tour to receive a coronary stent. He'll be back on stage early next year.

The former Faces frontman said he quickly recovered from the procedure, which was described as routine. A complete list of his upcoming dates, cities and venues is below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. For Rod Stewart tickets and more information, go to his official website.

"I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend," Stewart said in mid-August. "I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon."

When Does Rod Stewart's Next Tour Begin?

So far, Stewart only has five confirmed shows. Three are scheduled for March 2027 with another two to follow in September. All of them so far take place in the U.S. He'll presumably fill out the calendar in between over the coming days.

Stewart still had 15 stops scheduled through mid-September when he canceled an Aug. 9 concert in Cincinnati, citing "an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention." By then, Stewart had been battling health issues for most of the summer year.

Rod Stewart rose to early fame with the Faces before starting his celebrated solo career. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Rod Stewart rose to early fame with the Faces before starting his celebrated solo career. (Paul Natkin, Getty Images)

He canceled a string of shows in his Las Vegas residency after suffering a nagging sinus infection. A subsequent performance in San Diego was also scrubbed because of laryngitis. In June, he needed oxygen after nearly fainting onstage during a stop in Utah.

READ MORE: 24 Classic Rock Artists Who've Postponed or Canceled 2026 Shows

Doctors indicated that there would be a four-week recovery period. Stewart's wife said the post-operation rest was needed before he could return with more energy-packed performances.

"He's back at full speed in his day-to-day activities, but doctor's orders were to kind of postpone or cancel the current tour – because, you know, the risk factors involved," Penny Lancaster said earlier this month. "He doesn't just sit down on a stool or behind a piano. He runs around for nearly two hours with four different costume changes, because he's sweating through everything."

Facebook / @RodStewart Facebook / @RodStewart

Rod Stewart 2027 Tour Dates

3/8 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

3/12 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

3/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

9/2-3 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre