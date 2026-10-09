Vote for Rock’s Spookiest Album Cover: 32 Famous Artists Enter the Battle

Halloween is almost here, which means its time for another frightening fan-voted bracket.

Last year Black Sabbath won our Spookiest Rock Song competition with the title track from their genre-creating 1970 self-titled debut album, defeating Blue Oyster Cult, Motley Crue and Iron Maiden along the way.

This year the cover art from that same album has a chance to repeat that feat in our new Spookiest Album Cover bracket. But to do so Black Sabbath has to defeat 31 other creepy contenders - including two of the band's former lead singers, Ozzy Osbourne and Ronnie James Dio.

You'll find plenty of disturbing imagery in the 16 first-round brackets below - including rare album covers from the Rolling Stones, Metallica and the Beatles. As with last year, the hardest part was deciding which Alice Cooper cover to include. Osborne, Dio, Frank Zappa (solo and with the Mothers of Invention) and Dave Mustaine (with Metallica and Megadeth) each have two chances to win.

Read More: 11 Famous Halloween Rock Concerts

You can vote for your favorite spooky album covers in each of the 16 pairings below once per hour between now and 11:59PM EST on Tuesday, Oct. 13. After you vote you'll be able to see who is leading in each competition. The winners will advance to the second round, which will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR

Adrian Borromeo, UCR Adrian Borromeo, UCR