No one in rock history has come to symbolize an opportunity missed quite like Pete Best. Left behind by the Beatles before they became international stars, his name always seems to pop up when someone suffers a similar fate.

But as shown on the following list of rock's most memorable pre-fame departures, he's hardly the only one in music history who just missed out on the spotlight. Best was soon seeing quite relatable headlines about former members of the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and the Who. History continued to repeat itself, even into the '90s with Nirvana.

The Beatles hired Best in a rush just days before they were to leave for a 48-night stand at the India Club in Hamburg, Germany. (It helped that his mother also owned a Liverpool live music space.) The group honed their skills for two years with Best, but he never made it onto their studio debut. Instead, Ringo Starr had permanently taken over.

READ MORE: 20 Beatles Songs That John Lennon Hated

They'd been turned down by Decca Records with Best in the lineup. After finally signing with Parlophone in 1962, producer George Martin was also unhappy with their initial sessions. He recommended using a session drummer instead and Best was summarily fired.

The Beatles shot to international fame while Best returned to lead local bands back in Liverpool. He attempted suicide at the peak of Beatlemania but thankfully lived to see a huge royalty check when material from his time with the group was included on 1995's eight-times platinum Anthology I compilation.

Unfortunately, many of the others on this countdown of rock's most memorable pre-fame departures weren't afforded the same fairytale ending. In fact, most of them disappeared into complete obscurity:

What Happened to These Former Members of Rock's Biggest Bands? Members of the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd and the Who, among others, somehow disappeared into obscurity. Here's a look back: Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Why the Beatles Hated One of Their Own LPs